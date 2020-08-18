CLINTON — In the aftermath of the Aug. 10 windstorm, Clinton's Public Works Department is asking residents to cut tree debris to 4- to 8-foot sections prior to putting it near the curb to allow for end loaders to easily grab and load the debris.
Due to the size of equipment being used for debris removal, debris cannot be picked up from alleys. Residents are asked to place debris at the curb or by the street for removal.
Public Works debris removal crews will be working in the neighborhoods of the solid waste routes scheduled each day. For example, if your garbage is picked up on a Tuesday, the debris removal crew will be in your neighborhood on Tuesday.
Residents also are asked to follow calendar parking (this week is parking on the odd side of the street) to ensure crews can access debris.
