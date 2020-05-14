CLINTON — Across the country, various cities and their police departments are recognizing National Police Week, which started May 10 and continues through Saturday. The goal is to honor, remember, and celebrate American law enforcement, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.
This year's public events in Washington D.C. were canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, they hosted a virtually candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening to honor the 307 fallen officers who are being memorialized on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
During this time, departments across the nation also find ways to continue to strengthen their relationships with the communities they serve. Locally, the Clinton Police Department created the Citizen Police Academy to do that. The hope is to develop positive relations and to create better understanding and communication between the public and the police department.
The CPA allows residents to see police during positive interactions that do not reflect the negative stereotypes people sometimes have of law enforcement.
As people get a firsthand experience seeing what it is like being a part of the law enforcement community, the goal is that they gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing CPD and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.
The Citizens Police Academy is co-sponsored by Clinton Community College and CPD, according to its website. The series classes and discussions normally run for several weeks, meeting once per week, and that usually happens between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., on a designated day.
Police say that not only do people get the benefit of knowing what it is like being a part of the law enforcement community by participating in CPA, but they also will get a chance to make their neighborhoods safer and build a closer relationship with their neighbors. Once a person graduates from the academy, they are encouraged to join the Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. By being a member of the CPAA, people can have the opportunity for continued education in the field of law enforcement and other related areas.
Additionally, law enforcement members say, community-oriented policing plays an important and vital role in reducing crime in any community, which is why they started the association.
If you would like to be a part of the Citizen Police Academy, there are some requirements. You must live or work in Clinton and have no felony convictions. Also, a person cannot have any misdemeanor arrests within the last three years and there are no physical requirements. Applicants also will also be subjected to a background check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.