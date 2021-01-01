CLINTON — When Clinton residents want baseball, they find it, whether the major leagues are involved or not.
Professional baseball began in Clinton in 1895 when a loosely organized group of cities formed the Eastern Iowa League, according to Minor League Baseball. But it’s presence wasn’t continuous, and city leagues, industrial leagues and women’s leagues filled the void, according to local historians.
Official organized league play began in Clinton in 1906 with the Clinton Orphans, a team in the Class D Iowa State League, according to Minor League Baseball. Over the next several seasons, the Infants (Class B Three-I League), the Teddies (Class D Northern Association) and the Pilots (Class D Central Association) drew fans to old Ringwood Park.
Riverview Stadium was constructed between 1935 and 1937 as a Works Progress Administration project, bringing professional baseball back to Clinton after a 19-year absence. The Clinton Owls, a Brooklyn Dodgers affiliate in the Three-I League, christened the stadium with a first-place finish that season.
The city’s professional baseball action was put on hold after 1941 because of World War II, an it didn’t resume until 1947.
While professional baseball was on hiatus, Clinton’s Industrial League satisfied the appetites of baseball fans. In 1947, when the Central Association’s Clinton Cubs moved to town, it shared the stadium with the local Industrial League teams.
Baseball took root in Iowa during the 1870s, and many small towns began to organize local teams, John Rowland, president of Clinton History Club, said last month. Clinton and baseball became synonymous with summer in Iowa.
“Starting in the 1870s in Iowa, almost every town fielded a hometown baseball team,” Rowland said.
Clinton’s first baseball field was at the center of Ringwood Park just west of the Hawthorne school, wrote historian Gary Herrity in 2013. The field stood between Ninth and Tenth Avenues North and between Third and Fourth Streets, according Rowland.
“The ballpark was pretty spacious,” said Rowland. “And that’s where they played their ballgames.
“Come evening, everything came to a standstill. Everyone flocked there to watch ballgames,” Rowland said.
But Clinton teams played baseball at other parks in town as well: At Root Park where Schick hospital was built later, at Fiddler’s Green on the north side of South 18th St. near the old CB&Q roundhouse and at Shad-Oak Park.
Klinger Park was in the same area as Ringwood Park, Shad-Oak Park was located in the north end of Clinton, and after the 1920s, baseball was played at a park where Clinton Community College now stands, Rowland said.
Before World War I, Curtis Woodworks in South Clinton had a 10-team league, said Rowland. “Then there was a Clinton team called the East Indies. They were supposedly a crackerjack Clinton ball club. They had a big following.”
In the early 1920s, local teams found more talent. “The American Legion had a super baseball club after World War I when all those soldiers returned from the war,” Rowland said.
“All the factories had a baseball team, a golf team and a bowling team,” wrote Matt Parbs in “Hidden History of Clinton, Iowa.” Just as towns and companies have softball leagues today, they fielded baseball teams years ago, Parbs said.
In 1943, Bridgeworks Central Steel, Collis Company, Clinton Company, Curtis, DuPont, Savanna Ordnance and Schick General Hospital made up Clinton’s Industrial League.
“Sometimes the Industrial League was all alone in the ‘40s, and other times it played when the pros were on the road,” wrote Gary Herrity in the May 12, 2006 issue of The Clinton Herald. “Young players barely out of high school rounded out teams that included older factory workers.”
“I remember the Industrial League baseball teams,” said Robert Betsinger. “They brought huge crowds to Riverview Stadium.”
The Camanche Steelers won the last two championships of the old league; Collis Company, Schick Hospital, the Savanna, Illinois Ordnance Depot, Central Steel, The Bridge Works, Clinton Corn an sometimes Pillsbury , Curtis and Climax fielded teams, Herrity said.
“The DuPont team even hired the Howe brothers, Cal and John, to work there and play in the league. DuPont wanted badly to beat the perennial champs, Camanche, and several Clintonians wanted that to happen,” Herrity wrote.
According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the first formal barnstorming tour took likely took place in 1860 when the Brooklyn Excelsior, a talented amateur team of the time, played games around the state of New York.
Over the years, various barnstorming teams have included all-women (Bloomer Girls), bearded men (House of David), multi-ethnic (All Nations) and African-American (Indianapolis Clowns).
According to Herrity, ballplayers remember playing against the Negro League’s famous Kansas City Monarchs, which barnstormed throughout the area, and the House of David, which lost to a local all-star team.
One barnstorming team included Babe Didrikson, a famous female athlete and winner of two gold medals in track and field in the 1932 Summer Olympics. Didrikson came up to bat with a game on the line, and someone wanted the pitcher to let her hit one, the story goes.
The pitcher didn’t like that idea. He said he’d through the pitch low and Didrikson would ground out to third base. And she did, Herrity wrote.
“An 1871 baseball game saw the Actives of Clinton defeat the White Stockings of Chicago 8-5,” said Parbs in December. “Interestingly, in 1870 the White Stockings visited Clinton and defeated Clinton 96 to 7. A few months after the 1871 defeat, The White Stockings lost their stadium and equipment during the Great Chicago fire and disbanded until 1874-1875 season. The White Stockings became the Chicago Cubs.”
In 1905, the Clinton baseball team hosted the Black Chicago teams, Chicago Union Giants and the Leland’s Chicago Giants, said Parbs. “Negro teams regularly came to Clinton, and my favorite baseball contest was between the Clinton Colored Maroons and the team listed as cracker factory nine.”
One story says a Black baseball player had to run from a mob due to a battle over strikes, Parb said.
“Baseball is interesting,” Parbs said. “Why did Clinton always have a baseball team? Well, every town had one. It was a craze. It had great PR, the myth of Doubleday.”
