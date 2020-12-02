CLINTON — Clinton police will undergo training that encourages peer intervention, instructing officers to step in to prevent another officer from making mistakes during an escalating situation.
Police Capt. Patrick Cullen is training this week to become a trainer for the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement Project from Georgetown University Law Center.
After Cullen finishes the 40-hour virtual course, he’ll be ready to conduct 8-hour sessions with each of Clinton’s officers, said Police Chief Kevin Gyrion
“We have annual training ... during the year,” said Gyrion and ABLE will now be part of that. “We’re going to have everybody trained by spring.”
ABLE is an expansion of the Ethical Policing is Courageous program begun in New Orleans several years ago, Gyrion said. The program will reinforce in officers the idea that intervening in escalating situations is not only OK, but “it’s what we want,” Gyrion said.
Regardless of rank, officers are expected to step in to prevent harm when an officer is in danger of making a bad decision.
Officers are people, Cullen said when discussing EPIC in October. Sometimes they have tunnel vision. They do things they shouldn’t, such as put handcuffs on too tight or use language they shouldn’t use. EPIC and ABLE train officers to recognize situations and de-escalate them.
Clinton is one of 60 police departments nationwide chosen for the program, Gyrion said. “We’re one of the early ones.”
The department had to apply for the program and had to present several letters of recommendation, including one from the city.
“I’m always researching state-of-the-art stuff,” Gyrion said. ABLE seemed like a beneficial program for Clinton officers, he said.
Created by the Georgetown Innovative Policing Program in partnership with global law firm Sheppard Mullin, ABLE says its goal is to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes and promote officer health and wellness.
Like EPIC, ABLE training sets up scenarios that help officers develop strategies and tactics of police peer intervention, Georgetown says. The training will be provided at no cost to local law enforcement agencies.
ABLE gives officers the tools they need to overcome the innate and powerful inhibitors all individuals face when called upon to intervene in actions taken by their peers, Georgetown says.
ABLE training will reduce unnecessary harm to civilians and officers, the risk of officers losing their jobs and the risk of lawsuits against the department, the city and officers.
It will improve relations between police and the community, improve officer health and job satisfaction and will improve the community’s satisfaction with its law enforcement agency, Georgetown Law says.
