CLINTON — Two men have been arrested in connection with an ongoing narcotics trafficking and dealing investigation.
Larry D. Stone Jr., 48, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Adam M. Bruggenwirth, 41, of Clinton, were arrested as a result of the investigation. The Clinton Police Department and the Blackhawk Area Task Force announced the arrests Tuesday.
During the course of the investigation, over 36 pounds of marijuana, 200 THC disposable cartridges, 2,000 grams of THC wax, firearms, and United States currency were seized, according to a press release from Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion.
According to the criminal complaint, Stone was arrested May 23 after a search warrant was served on Stone and a black 2017 Nissan Frontier in the 2900 block of South 25th Street in Clinton. The complaint states officers seized 10.48 pounds of marijuana and 200 one-gram disposable THC cartridges. Stone was seated in the vehicle's driver's seat at the time of police contact.
Stone is being held at the Clinton County jail on two counts of intent to deliver marijuana, under 50 kilograms, which is a Class D felony; and 10 counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. His bond has been set at $20,000, cash only. He is to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Friday for a preliminary hearing.
Bruggenwirth is charged with one count of intent to deliver marijuana, under 50 kilograms, a Class D felony; three counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony; and one count of being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, a serious misdemeanor. He was arrested on a warrant May 26 and was released the next day after posting bond, which was set at $10,000, cash only. His preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. June 16.
A criminal complaint states that a search warrant was executed Jan. 10 at Bruggenwirth's residence in the 70 block of 21st Avenue North. As a result of the warrant, officers seized seven firearms, about 821 grams of cannabis, several containers with purported THC wax and edibles, scales, vacuum-sealed bags and a vacuum sealer., according to court documents.
A search of four bags of cannabis located inside the residence showed that no tax stamp was affixed to bags containing 42.5 grams of cannabis, and a firearm located there was found to be purchased by Bruggenwirth, the complaint states.
The Clinton Police Department continues to investigate. The Dubuque Drug Task Force, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County, Wisconsin, Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595. Online anonymous tips may be submitted to www.p3tips.com.
