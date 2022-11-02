CLINTON — Clinton police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Clinton County Communications on Wednesday announced the Clinton Police Department is asking anyone who knows the whereabouts of Traci Corwin to call 243-1458.
Corwin, 60, was last seen shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 27 on South 14th Street in Clinton. Corwin is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and is believed to have a tattoo of a flower on her lower back. It is unknown what she was wearing.
According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Corwin checked out of the Victory Center women’s shelter at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 26 to get groceries, but never returned. She left behind all her belongings except her purse and phone. Her phone has been off since Oct. 26, and her family has not heard from her.
This is not normal behavior for her, and has never happened before, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. To report information about Corwin, call Clinton police at 243-1458 or (563) 293-1814.
