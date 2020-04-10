CLINTON — Each day, we read the horrors of the coronavirus and how it has been taking lives. The virus knows no bounds and can impact the healthiest among us.
That also is the story of Clinton Police Capt. Joe Raaymakers, who earlier this week announced on Facebook that he is currently recovering from COVID-19.
In a post on the Clinton Police Department’s Facebook page, Raaymakers gave his testimony, saying he wants to use his platform to highlight the seriousness of the virus.
“The reason for this video is, it’s not about me,” Raaymakers said in the Facebook post. “It’s about the Clinton Police Department and the city of Clinton. Clinton trying to stress the importance of social distancing and those guidelines, and following the mayor’s and governor’s proclamations.”
The police captain says he was initially in denial about having the virus. He mentioned that at the time, there were no cases in Clinton County and that he is a healthy and active 53-year old law enforcement officer. But he admits fighting COVID-19 has been an uphill battle, and that simple tasks, such as getting dressed, were difficult when he was sick.
“Even just sitting in bed or watching TV, I would be short of breath and have to gasp for breath,” Raaymakers said. “And, if I did get up and get dressed, just the act of putting on my socks was like running a sprint and would require some recovery time just from putting on my socks.”
Raaymakers says that after going through this ordeal with the coronavirus, he hopes to convince people to practice social distancing. Additionally, he says his goal is to raise awareness about COVID-19’s severity.
“The biggest thing that I could ask for is just to stay at home and not have the ability to pass this on if you were to contract it,” Raaymakers said. “It’s as bad as you see on the news and I want to put a face to that so you can see that just an every-day guy can get it, and it was devastating.”
Raaymakers says he hopes people heed his warning and stay indoors as much as possible.
On Thursday, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion used his weekly video briefing to ask people across the city to wear masks when they go out. Gov. Kim Reynolds also continues to plead with Iowans to listen to her and health officials’ recommendations to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.
As of Friday, Clinton County has a total of 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
