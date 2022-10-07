CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department is the recipient of a 2022 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $10,717, the city of Clinton announced Friday.
The grant will be used to purchase virtual reality simulator training equipment.
JAG program provides states, tribes and local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas, including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, technology improvement, crime victim and witness initiatives and mental health programs. It also assists in funding related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.