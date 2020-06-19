CLINTON — After the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody, protests and conversations about police reform took center stage throughout the nation.
That conversation also picked up steam in Iowa, where lawmakers got to work creating legislation to hold police accountable. Their work resulted in police reform legislation, which Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law June 12, and requires law enforcement agencies to provide annual bias and de-escalation training; revokes certifications of officers who were fired or resigned due to serious misconduct while working; prohibits out-of-state officers charged with serious misconduct from receiving Iowa certification; allows the Iowa Attorney General to investigate and prosecute an officer who commits a criminal offense leading to death; and bans chokeholds unless an officer believes his or her life is at risk.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, said she has been working on justice reform bills for the past 10 years. Wolfe said seeing a bill move so quickly, with bipartisan support, showed the government can work for the people when everyone comes together to do what is right.
“There are several parts to the bill,” Wolfe said. “Probably the one that would have the most impact here, one thing the bill does, it requires law enforcement (to) engage in annual training on deescalating techniques and prevention of bias.”
State Rep. Phyllis Thede, who serves District 93, which covers much of Davenport and parts of Bettendorf, said the mission is to reform law enforcement and ensure police interactions with communities of color are positive and do not lead to an officer using a chokehold.
“We wanted to make sure (the chokehold) was gone,” Thede said. “Number two, we wanted police reform. That was really important because we believe that hiring practices need to be looked at. At the end of the day, you want the best people hired. Lastly, we wanted to make sure people of color had a fair chance.”
Thede said the Iowa Black Caucus voiced how important this legislation was and got together with members of both parties. After lawmakers gave powerful testimonies, the bill was passed with unanimous support in one day, she said. The following day, Reynolds signed it in front of a crowd at the State Capitol.
“To the thousands of Iowans who have taken to the streets calling for reform to address inequalities faced by people of color in our state, I want you to know that this is not the end of our work,” Reynolds said. “It is just the beginning.”
Reynolds said the death of Floyd, who was black and handcuffed when a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down his neck for minutes even after he stopped moving, “opened the eyes of a nation and sparked a movement,” but she acknowledged African Americans have long been complaining of such treatment.
“It also reinforced the message of our African American brothers and sisters that have been telling us for years that injustice exists and is unacceptable in a free and great nation such as this,” Reynolds said.
Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said the city and its police department fully support the legislation. Additionally, he said the police department constantly reviews its procedures to ensure it is protecting and serving the community the best way possible.
“The Department has a regular practice of updating its existing policies in order to maintain the highest operational and training standards for the City’s police officers,” Brooke said via email. “The department will ensure the requirements of HF2647 are understood and followed by every single police officer.”
Brooke also said newly hired officers are required to sign a waiver of confidentiality relative to their personnel files at previous employers. This enables the department to review the disciplinary history of the applicant, Brooke said. The command staff particularly screens for any prior documented use of excessive force. Additionally, Brooke said, if the city fires a peace officer, it is the policy of the department to report the same to the ILEA Council within 10 days. Brooke said the Clinton Police Department has always been proactive in ensuring every officer is trained to handle adverse situations.
“The CPD already has annual training requirements for deescalation techniques and the prevention of bias,” Brooke said. “(And) the CPD concurs completely with the banning of chokeholds unless the officer’s life is directly threatened. (And) CPD supports the Attorney General’s authority to prosecute criminal offenses committed by law enforcement officers.”
