CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department responded to fewer fireworks-related calls this year than last year, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said Monday.
The police department received 68 fireworks-related calls this weekend, Gyrion said, down from 83 calls over the same time period in 2019. Police issued four citations over the weekend and five citations in June relating to firework use.
Camanche Assistant Police Chief Bill Lodge said the Camanche Police Department received seven fireworks-related calls from July 3 to July 5. Lodge said the number was “about normal” compared to the number of calls in previous years.
Camanche police issued no citations for fireworks violations, Lodge said.
Fulton Police Department responded to three firework related calls, all on July 4, said Fulton Police Chief Dave Bartels. No citations were issued for use of fireworks.
Most calls were to remind people that large fireworks are illegal without permits, Bartels said.
