CLINTON - Officers from the Clinton Police Department will be participating in the "Dunkin' Donuts Cop on a Rooftop" event from 6 a.m. to noon Friday, May 19 at Dunkin' Donuts, 1122 N. Second St., Clinton.
Officers will stand on the roof of Dunkin' Donuts while volunteers help collect donations at the entrance and drive-thru of the business. Upon making any donation, the patron will be given a coupon for a free doughnut.
Donations of $10 or more receive a second coupon for a free hot coffee, and donations of $20 or more also receive a coffee mug (while supplies last). This is a fun and unique way to help raise funds to support the lowa Special Olympics athletes. This fund-raising event is one of many planned and implemented each year by the Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Special Olympics lowa.
The goal for 2023 is to raise more than $40,000 for the athletes of Special Olympics Iowa. Since its start in lowa in 2015, the LET and Dunkin' partnership has raised more than $170,000 for Special Olympics Iowa.
