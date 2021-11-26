CLINTON - Clinton police are investigating the discovery of a body found Friday morning.
Police were called shortly before 7 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon. The caller reported a male subject was found unconscious in an open field. When officers arrived, they found a white male in his 40s on the ground. Medical personnel pronounced the male dead at the scene. The name of the male is being withheld pending notification of family.
Officers are canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews. At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 243-1458 or the anonymous tip line at 242-6595.
