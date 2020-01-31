CLINTON — Clinton police reported a two-car collision on Pershing Boulevard due to ice on the roadway.
According to police, Samantha M. Dodd, of Clinton, was traveling southbound in the 2300 block of Pershing Boulevard Jan. 22. Diane M. Snyder, of Clinton, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of Pershing Boulevard. Snyder attempted to make a left turn onto 23rd Avenue. Dodd attempted to stop to allow Snyder to turn but could not stop because there was a sheet of ice on the roadway.
Dodd collided with Snyder’s vehicle, causing front end damage to Snyder’s vehicle. The damage to Dodd’s vehicle consisted of damage to the front driver’s side front and rear door. Both drivers had current insurance and denied medical treatment. Dodd’s vehicle was privately towed.
