June 19
• Brent E. Bast, 50, was arrested at 320 16th Ave. North on two counts of an out-of-county arrest warrant.
• Brandon L. Coon, 26, was arrested at 547 Sixth Ave. South, Apt. 1, on two counts of a bench warrant.
• Andrew L. Crigger, 36, was arrested at 320 16th Ave. North on a bench warrant.
• Jordan D. Richeson, 27, was arrested at Subway, 807 N. Second St., for public intoxication, interference with official acts, disorderly conduct, fighting or violent behavior and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Freddie J. Straw, 51, was arrested at 1218 12th Ave. North for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
June 20
• Christopher L. Jackson Jr., 28, was arrested at Second Avenue South and South Fourth Street on an in-county arrest warrant.
June 21
• Nicholas K. Bakas, 27, was arrested at the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South, for interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Cortney Q. Woodland, 20, was arrested at 1602 Pershing Blvd. on a bench warrant.
June 22
• Billie A. Zimmerman, 32, was arrested at 241 Seventh Ave. North on a bench warrant.
June 24
• Jon C. Coniglio, 49, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincolnway, for public intoxication.
• Lynette S. Decker, 50, was arrested at 215 N. Sixth St. on a bench warrant.
• Andrea N. Preston, 43, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., for provide false identification information to peace officer and two counts of an out-of-county arrest warrant.
• Dustin W. Runkle, 33, was arrested at 1530 13th Ave. South for third-degree burglary, possession of burglars tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Blake W. Stracener, 41, was arrested in the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 25
• Jason A. Manning, 30, was arrested at Shell, 1003 Eighth Ave. South on a bench warrant.
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, was arrested at Village Inn, 1710 Lincolnway, on a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.