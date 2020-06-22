clinton police department

June 11 

• A 14-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. 

• A 16-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. 

• A 15-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing. 

June 14 

• Ashley T. Cabral, 28, was arrested at 12th Avenue South and Liberty Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense. 

June 15 

• Jared D. Behrendt, 20, was arrested at 1623 27th Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, first offense. 

• Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 18, was arrested at 1623 27th Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense. 

June 16

• Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant. 

June 17

• Austin L. Davis, 29, was arrested at 1717 Crestline Drive for driving while barred as a habitual offender and on a bench warrant. 

June 18

• Rachel B. McKinney, 35, was arrested at 911 S. 14th St. for operating while under the influence, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

June 19

• Robert R. Marburger Jr., 54, was arrested at 384 22nd Place for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness and false imprisonment. 

• Travis L. Thomas, 22, was arrested at 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 1, on an in-county arrest warrant. 

