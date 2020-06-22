June 11
• A 14-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.
• A 16-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.
• A 15-year-old was arrested for fifth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing.
June 14
• Ashley T. Cabral, 28, was arrested at 12th Avenue South and Liberty Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
June 15
• Jared D. Behrendt, 20, was arrested at 1623 27th Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense and possession of a schedule II controlled substance, first offense.
• Tyson R. Lassen Jr., 18, was arrested at 1623 27th Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
June 16
• Demetrius M. Jackson, 28, was arrested at More Stay Inn, 1522 Lincoln Way, on an in-county arrest warrant.
June 17
• Austin L. Davis, 29, was arrested at 1717 Crestline Drive for driving while barred as a habitual offender and on a bench warrant.
June 18
• Rachel B. McKinney, 35, was arrested at 911 S. 14th St. for operating while under the influence, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
June 19
• Robert R. Marburger Jr., 54, was arrested at 384 22nd Place for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness and false imprisonment.
• Travis L. Thomas, 22, was arrested at 2519 N. Third St., Apt. 1, on an in-county arrest warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.