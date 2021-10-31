Oct. 21
• A 15-year-old was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South 12th Street for two counts of eluding, two counts of reckless driving, two counts of first-degree theft and two counts of obstruct emergency 911.
Oct. 22
• Isaac J. Rowden III, 25, was arrested at Sixth Street and North Bluff Boulevard for three counts of an in-county arrest warrant and one count of interference with official acts.
Oct. 23
• Irene V. Robichaud, 35, was arrested at Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and driving while license is denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked.
Oct. 24
• Michael P. George, 44, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd., Apt. 127, on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Dontavius S. Griswold, 21, was arrested at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
• Shelly R. Haley, 55, was arrested in the 1000 block of South Ninth Street for possession of a controlled substance, third offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darryl C. Holmes Jr., 34, was arrested in the 500 block alley between Second and Third avenues south for possession of a controlled substance, second offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possess firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
• Stephen C. Van Horn, 65, was arrested at 17th Avenue North and North Third Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Alexis S. Walters, 38, was arrested at Hy-Vee Food Store, 901 S. Fourth St., for fifth-degree theft.
• Jason J. Yi, 34, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 26
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, for public intoxication, first offense; and trespass.
• Bishop K. Sibley, 26, was arrested at 635 First Ave., on a warrant of arrest.
• Thomas J. Weideman, 37, was arrested at 208 Ninth Ave. North for domestic abuse assault, strangulation with bodily injury; and obstruct emergency 911.
Oct. 27
• Paul G. Horn Jr., 25, was arrested at 635 First Ave., on an out of county arrest warrant.
• Travis T. Moore, 42, was arrested at 519 Ninth Ave. South, Apt. 4, on an out of county arrest warrant.
Oct. 28
• Nathaniel Brooks, 34, was arrested at 1155 14th Ave. NW, Apt. 16, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Israel B. Williams, 24, was arrested at Clinton Community College, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., on an out-of-county arrest warrant.
Oct. 29
• Electra R. Daehler, 28, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 64, on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Ryan P. Harris, 31, was arrested at Dollar General, 1528 Camanche Ave., for fifth-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Breanna R. McGoldrick, 23, was arrested at 2104 Camanche Ave., for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
• Samuel D. McQuay, 23, was arrested at 1141 13th Ave. North, Apt. 14A, for second-degree theft.
• Dillon J. Schnitzler, 31, was arrested at 432 10th Ave. South, Apt. 2, on an in-county arrest warrant.
