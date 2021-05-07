April 20
• Lisa M. Malone, 42, was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW, for violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense.
April 23
• Lindsay M. Bailey, 33, was arrested at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW, for violation of compulsory education mediation agreement, first offense.
• Frankie J. Hansen, 29, was arrested in the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue for violation of no-contact/protective order and on an out of county arrest warrant.
• Zachary P. Karr, 25, was arrested in the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
April 24
• Kelly J. Bell, 27, was arrested at 766 14th Ave. South for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Kindrea M. Chavez, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
• Holly M. Hansen, 27, was arrested at Kwik Star, 911 S. 14th St., for public intoxication and interference with official acts.
• Ty M. Hatheway, 29, was arrested in the 100 block of 12th Avenue North on an in county arrest warrant.
• Nicholas C. Hayes, 43, was arrested in the 200 block of North Fifth Street on a bench warrant.
• Austin W. Linnabery, 24, was arrested at Clinton Liquor and Convenience, 1641 S. Bluff Blvd., for driving while barred.
• Daniel F. Murphy, 45, was arrested at 10th Avenue North and North Third Street on an in county arrest warrant.
• Brian L. Parker, 55, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South for possession of a controlled substance, second offense.
April 25
• Blake W. Stracener, 41, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Sixth and Seventh avenues south on a bench warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
• Jakkar O. Sturdivant, 28, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincolnway, for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
April 26
• Ian W. Graham, 26, was arrested at the Clinton County Jail on three counts of a bench warrant.
• Steven P. Manon, 35, was arrested in the 400 block of South Ninth Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
April 27
• Dominque J. Kemp, 25, was arrested at Lyons Middle School, 2810 N. Fourth St., for third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure.
• Jason A. Manning, 30, was arrested at Lyons Middle School, 2810 N. Fourth St., for third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Anthony J. Steines, 30, was arrested at Lyons Middle School, 2810 N. Fourth St. for third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure.
• April 28
• James T. Johnson, 38, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue South on an out of county arrest warrant.
• Shane J. Rubel, 33, was arrested at 209 N. Fifth St. on an in county arrest warrant.
April 29
• Randy M. Frazier, 37, was arrested at Dollar Tree, 2615 Lincolnway, for driving while barred.
• Breanna S.J. Rettkowski, 27, was arrested at the YMCA, 300 Fifth Ave. South, for trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
• Fred T. Velasquez, 37, was arrested at 500 Eighth Ave. South on an in-county arrest warrant.
• Alex J. Wailand, 21, was arrested in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue South for interference with official acts and an in-county arrest warrant.
April 30
• Donald J. McManus Jr., 40, was arrested in the 2300 block of Concord Avenue for two counts of an in-county arrest warrant.
