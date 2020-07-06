June 24
• James W. Hargrave, 54, was arrested in the 2300 block of Pershing Boulevard for interference with official acts.
• June 27
• Tristan M. Hullinger, 20, was arrested at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
June 28
• Brett V. Fisher, 26, was arrested at Stockwell Lane and Main Avenue for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Ashley L. Hicks, 26, was arrested at 243 Sixth Ave. North for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Ameka A. Jones, 24, was arrested at Holiday Inn Express, 2800 S. 25th St., on an out of county arrest warrant.
• Tashua R. Kramer, 40, was arrested at 120 N. Fifth St. for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Tanner M. Rininger, 30, was arrested at North 18th Street and Mill Creek for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, interference with official acts and operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Tremiere E. Walton, 19, was arrested in the 1700 block of 13th Avenue North for carrying weapons, firearm transported in vehicle.
June 29
• Jessica L. Robb, 29, was arrested at 563 Sixth Ave. South for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
June 30
• Richard L. Mayer III, 27, was arrested at 269 13th Ave. North for third-degree burglary, unoccupied motor vehicle, motor truck or vessel.
• Scott A. Werderman Jr., 18, was arrested at 558 Seventh Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
July 1
• Jacob A. Shearon, 25, was arrested in the 600 block alley of Fourth and Fifth avenues south for driving while barred.
• Leam A. Tank, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of Second Avenue South for driving while barred.
• Colton L. Varty, 22, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in county arrest warrant.
July 2
• Raul Martinez Correa, 32, was arrested at McDonald’s, 1804 Lincolnway, for operating while under the influence, first offense.
