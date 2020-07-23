July 10
• Mary K. Holzerland, 35, was arrested at Walmart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
• Travis L. Hopkins, 21, was arrested in the 1200 block of South 14th Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
July 12
• Timothy A. Cram, 34, was arrested in the 200 block alley between Fourth and Fifth avenues north for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Hailey S. McHale, 32, was arrested at 202 N. Bluff Blvd. for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Nakita M. Wainwright, 32, was arrested at 1804 N. Second St. for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Jodi L. Williams, 36, was arrested at Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, for two counts of an in county arrest warrant.
July 13
• Austin M. Bouchard, 22, was arrested at 2715 S. 18th St., Apt. 211, for domestic abuse assault, on injury.
• McDaniel K. Joseph, 38, was arrested at 200 S. 18th St. for domestic abuse assault, second offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness and obstruction of emergency communications.
• Devon J. Sparlin, 23, was arrested in the 600 block of South Ninth Street for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense.
July 14
• Skylar D. Redmon, 21, was arrested at Kwik Star, 2321 Lincoln Way, for operating while under the influence, first offense.
July 15
• Darren A. Dau, 37, was arrested at the Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Drive, for possession of a controlled substance, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Beau D. Eversoll, 40, was arrested at Big River Packaging, 1905 Lincoln Way, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert R. Marburger Jr., 54, was arrested at 384 22nd Place for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
July 16
• Chester A. Champion, 51, was arrested in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue North on a bench warrant.
• Carl A. Hall, 47, was arrested at Farm and Fleet, 1600 Lincoln Way, for trespass, carrying weapons, fifth-degree theft and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.
• Lisa M. Mussmann, 40, was arrested at Home Depot, 1850 Lincoln Way, for driving while barred.
July 17
• Arnold R. Bousman, 60, was arrested at 204 18th Place for domestic abuse assault, third offense, cause bodily injury/mental illness.
• Nicholas L. Callahan, 35, was arrested at Schmitt Family Dentistry, 300 N. Second St., for third-degree burglary, unoccupied structure.
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, was arrested at 2339 Chancy St. for trespass, possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kiyon K. Orr, 40, was arrested at 125 N. Fifth St. for domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood, no injury.
