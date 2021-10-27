Oct. 8
• Sheila R. Bustamante, 55, was arrested at Ninth Avenue South and South 12th Street on an in-county warrant.
• Andrew J. Conklin, 37, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Laiken K. Guilliams, 31, was arrested at the Clinton Police Department, 113 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
Oct. 9
• John P. Dewell, 47, was arrested at 427 Fifth Ave. North on a bench warrant.
• Denzel D. Franklin, 26, was arrested at 2214 McKinley St. for public intoxication, first offense; and interference with official acts.
Oct. 10
• Eddie L. Douglas Sr., 52, was arrested at 427 Ninth Ave. South on an in-county warrant.
• Trever R. Mahaffey, 32, was arrested at North Third Street and East Deer Creek Road for operating while under the influence, first offense.{div}• Gabriel M. Riojas, 28, was arrested at River City Brewing Company, 212 S. Fourth St., for disorderly conduct, epithet/gesture; and public intoxication, first offense.
• Deappolis Smith, 31, was arrested at Main Avenue Pub, 115 Main Ave., on an in-county arrest warrant.
Oct. 11 • Kristopher L. Coon, 30, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Seventh and Eighth Avenues South for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeramy W. Houston, 31, was arrested at the Clinton County Jail on two counts of an in-county warrant.
• Scot A. Murray, 49, was arrested at Deanna’s Java Cafe, 1015 13th Ave. North, on a bench warrant.
• Amber L. Postell, 36, was arrested at South Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue South on four counts of an in-county warrant.
Oct. 12
• Kyra J. Archer, 25, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, for contempt, violation of no-contact order.
• Jason P. Miller, 30, was arrested at the Quality Inn, 2300 Lincoln Way, for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order and on a bench warrant.
• Steven A. Parker, 65, was arrested in the 1500 block alley between North Second Street and North Third Street for public intoxication, first offense.
• Elmer E. Pothof Jr., 48, was arrested at the Quality In, 2300 Lincoln Way, on a bench warrant.
• Gaige O. Tague, 36, was arrested at 1415 13th Avenue South on a bench warrant.
Oct. 13
• Keyante M. Johnson, 36, was arrested at Wendy’s, 825 N. Second St., for public intoxication, first offense.
Oct. 14
• Nichole M. Atha, 40, was arrested at McDonald’s, 729 N. Second St., for public intoxication, first offense.
• Brittnie J. Chavez, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue South on a bench warrant.
• Kristopher L. Coon, 30, was arrested at 512 11th Ave. South on a bench warrant.
Oct. 15
• Tristan M. Hullinger, 22, was arrested at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., for fifth-degree theft.
• Dustin J. Taylor, 30, was arrested at Springdale Cemetery, 600 N. Bluff Blvd., for operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent and driving while barred.
Oct. 16
• Eugene W. Gertson III, 31, was arrested at South Second Street and Second Avenue South on an out-of-county warrant.
Oct. 17
• Nathaniel A. Hartman, 26, was arrested in the 800 block of Fifth Avenue South for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Leon M. Wright, 39, was arrested in the 500 block of Sixth Avenue North for operating while under the influence, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; and on an out-of-county warrant.
Oct. 18
• Donivan W. Chambers, 27, was arrested in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue South for operating while under the influence, first offense; and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Cordell D. Clark, 35, was arrested at Adult Probation, 121 Sixth Ave. South, on an in-county warrant.
• Alexander C. Sartain, 41, was arrested at 17th Avenue North and North Third Street on an out-of-county warrant.
Oct. 19
• Justin A. Crabtree, 33, was arrested at 431 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 9, for child endangerment, substantial risk.
• Joseph A. Robbins Jr., 39, was arrested in the 300 block alley between Second and Third avenues south for intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine over five grams under five kilograms; possession of contraband on/in correctional facility grounds, no weapon; and on an in-county warrant.
Oct. 20
• Brent R. Madsen, 32, was arrested at 440 Fourth Ave. South for trespassing.
• Peyton K. Ross, 47, was arrested in the 400 block alley between Fifth and Sixth avenues north for possession of a controlled substance, third offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license barred.
• Marquette L. Walton, 29, was arrested at 200 10th Ave. North for driving while license barred.
Oct. 21
• Sebastian M. Wade, 26, was arrested at 329 First Ave. on two counts of a bench warrant.
