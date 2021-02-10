Jan. 29
• Whitney S. Joslin, 22, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Eighth Street on an in-county warrant.
Jan. 30
• Alexander P. Kaufman, 34, was arrested at Fifth Avenue South and South Fifth Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Lawrence B. Monger, 52, was arrested at Hy-Vee Gas, 809 S. Fourth St. for public intoxication.
• Melody L. Smith, 60, was arrested at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., for third-degree theft.
Jan. 31
• Andrew A. Lucas, 37, was arrested at 844 11th Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Masyn T. Spillman, 21, was arrested at Shell, 1003 Eighth Ave. South, for possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
Feb. 1
• Lawrence B. Monger, 52, was arrested at 850 First Ave., Apt. 49, for public intoxication.
Feb. 2
• John P. Dewell, 47, was arrested at 447 Fifth Ave. North for attempted burglary.
• Ashily L. Hicks, 27, was arrested at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, for fifth-degree theft.
• Ameka A. Jones, 25, was arrested at Dollar General, 340 Fifth Ave. South, for fifth-degree theft, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, provide false identification information to peace officer and an out-of-county warrant.
• Malika S. Lee, 28, was arrested in the 100 block of North Third Street for provide false identification information to emergency medical care provider.
• Jarrod D. Rickertsen, 47, was arrested at North Bridge Mini Storage, 2021 McKinley St., for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and on a bench warrant.
Feb. 3
• Michael C. Hebdon, 30, was arrested at 1030 Grandview Drive for domestic abuse assault, second offense.
Feb. 4
• Carlos Bonilla, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of 10th Avenue South for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, first offense.
• Joshua A. Denomy, 34, was arrested at Shell, 401 Second Ave. South for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense and one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense.
• Shawn D. Desimone, 23, was arrested at Econo Lodge, 2300 Lincolnway, for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of an in-county arrest warrant.
• David S. McClish, 58, was arrested at Walgreens, 1905 N. Second St. for public intoxication.
• Fabian L. McCoy, 27, was arrested in the 500 block alley between 11th and 12th avenues south on two counts of a bench warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.