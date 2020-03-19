CLINTON — The Clinton Police Department announced Thursday that it will restrict access to the police department lobby for walk-in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All services that citizens and visitors to Clinton need are still available with the assistance of the City of clinton website, email and telepones in the police department vestibule, officials said.
Email requests or records such as incident reports, accident reports, background checks and release of towed vehicles to records.clpd@gapa911.us or call 563-243-1456.
For property and evidence returns, email property.clpd@gapa911.us or call563-243-1457.
For code enforcement for nuisance issues, email nuisance.clpd@gapa911.us or call 563-594-6729 or 563-594-6730.
For general information or to file a report, call 563-243-1458.
