Dec. 19
• Rosalin M. Aadland, 43, was arrested at Wal-Mart, 2715 S. 25th St., for third-degree theft and trespassing.
• Andrew L. Crigger, 36, was arrested at Holiday Inn Express, 2800 S. 25th St., on a bench warrant.
• Tara J. Ferguson, 48, was arrested at McDonald’s, 1804 Lincolnway, on a bench warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, first offense.
• Kristopher J. Ludvigsen, 27, was arrested at Main Ave Pub, 115 Main Ave., for contempt, violation of no-contact/protective order.
Dec. 20• Timothy M. Leonard, 36, was arrested at Sixth Avenue South and South Third Street for operating while under the influence, first offense.
• Lena M. Murphy, 58, was arrested at 244 Third Ave. South for domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, use or display weapon.
• Alexander R. Rettkowski, 32, was arrested at 269 20th Place for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense and three counts of a bench warrant.
Dec. 23• Eric S. Corbin, 46, was arrested at 11th Avenue North and Pershing Boulevard for operating while under the influence, second offense.
• Lewis W. Jones, 29, was arrested at Dominos Pizza, 1122 N. Second St., for first-degree harassment and false report, 911 call.
• Terrell J. McLoyd, 30, was arrested in the 700 block of Sixth Avenue South on an in county arrest warrant and for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense.
Dec. 24• Aaron T. Davis, 20, was arrested at the South Clinton Boat Ramp on an in county arrest warrant.
• Holly M. Hansen, 26, was arrested at 437 Fifth Ave. South, Apt. 3, for public intoxication, trespass, no damage or injury and assault, no injury.
Dec. 25• Elaina Bell-Garrison, 27, was arrested at 540 Third Ave. South for domestic abuse assault cause bodily injury/mental illness.
