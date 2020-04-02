CLINTON — With expectations that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will continue school closures through April, the Clinton School District is preparing to go online.
Because not all students have access to internet service or electronic devices, the Iowa Department of Education has not allowed online learning to count toward school days, District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said Wednesday.
But the coronavirus outbreak has forced the Department of Education to revise some rules. “Basically, it’s giving us an option now that we can do online learning,” DeLacy said.
The district has to submit a proposal, and the Department of Education has to approve it, but once the process is completed, the district will be able to offer online classes that count as in-house days. “It would allow us to require and grade work,” DeLacy said.
The Clinton school district hopes to have its online program approved in time to begin April 13 if students are not allowed on site that day as originally planned.
A school’s provision for continuous learning can take the form of voluntary enrichment opportunities or required educational services, the Department of Education says in its COVID-19 Guidance report. Voluntary educational enrichment doesn’t require permission from the IDE, but required educational services do.
Students cannot be required to participate in voluntary programs, but can be required to participate in required educational services.
Schools must find a way to adhere to students’ individualized education programs and to make sure the rights of all students to free, appropriate public education will be met in accordance with the 1973 Rehabilitation Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Households that don’t have internet service will be at a disadvantage, said DeLacy. The district is making plans to provide physical packets and to have teachers available to make phone calls to students who aren’t online.
With Illinois and Wisconsin extending stay-at-home orders through April 30 and President Donald Trump extending social distancing orders to April 30, DeLacy believes Iowa schools will probably extend the school closure as well.
“We are predicting that we won’t be able to come back physically on the 13th,” DeLacy said.
Many Clinton teachers already use Google Classroom, DeLacy said. The application can be used for instruction, communication with students and turning in assignments.
A majority of students, particularly in upper elementary and older, are familiar with Google Classroom already. Teachers have recorded lessons or assigned videos for students to watch at home before the lesson is given in class, said DeLacy. “Now we’re going to expand that in this setting.”
DeLacy expected the Department of Education to release a template for an online learning program this week and hoped to have Clinton’s application to the IDE on Friday.
“We basically have a week and a half to be up and ready,” said DeLacy. Once the State approves Clinton’s application for required educational services, the district can return to class — electronically.
As of April 13, students will have seven weeks left of the 2020 school year, DeLacy said. The district is looking for the best way to help students complete the school year.
“These are unprecedented times,” said DeLacy. The district will do its best to meet students’ needs, “but we’re not going to be perfect.”
The district doesn’t want to do nothing. “We really, as a State, need to be looking at other options.” This is an opportunity for school districts to step up in an unprecedented situation, DeLacy said.
