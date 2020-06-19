CLINTON — If you see yellow ribbons tied around trees later this afternoon across the downtown area, that is because Clintonians are celebrating Juneteenth. For many in the African American community, June 19 is viewed as Independence Day.
Tiffany Harris, event organizer, said this year will be scaled back, but she wants to educate people on the importance of the holiday.
“It was a historical time for African-Americans,” Harris said. “I want everyone to know each and every one of us we are all the same, just different colors. So, we all need to be inclusive and come together as one. Especially nowadays, racism still exists I just think everyone needs to be aware that we are all people.”
Harris said if people take color and race out of the equation, they will realize that we all bleed red. She hopes people learn that lesson. Additionally, she said it is important that people are educated on what Juneteenth is because it is not something that is taught in schools often. She said Juneteenth is a part of American history and hope more people learn about it.
“It’s so many people who don’t know what Juneteenth is, and it is sad,” Harris said. “It is even a lot of black people who don’t know what Juneteenth is because it is not taught in school.”
Harris is planning to host an event at Riverview Bandshell today. But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she said the event will be scaled back. Harris said there will be plenty of things to do for the entire family.
“We’re going start things at 4 p.m. at the bandshell,” Harris said. “We are going to have a barbecue and play card games and kickball with the kids. We are going to have a good time.”
Harris said the event would mirror that of a family reunion. She said the goal is to get the community together. If people want to come to celebrate, she said come on down and bring an appetite.
“If people want to come down and bring food, they can and bring their grills too,” Harris said. “We are going to have a really good time, and but really everybody just come on down and eat.”
