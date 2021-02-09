CLINTON — In February, Clinton Public Library will celebrate Black History Month as well as National Library Lover’s Month.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day, library officials said this week. Phone calls will be returned Tuesday, Feb. 16, when normal hours will resume.
The main library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The main floor is available for browsing and checking out items.
Computer appointments on the main floor are available during open hours for a limited number of patrons.
The Children’s floor is open for browsing by 45-minute appointments, starting on the top of the hour. Call 563-243-5436 or email childrens@clintonpubliclibrary.us to reserve a time. Books and media items should be returned at the book and media drops.
The Lyons Branch is open by appointment. Call 563-242-5355 Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make your appointment.
The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore, located on the library’s lower level, is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Facebook group Clinton Public Library (Iowa) presents virtual story times each week by the children’s library staff. New videos are posted every Friday.
Tiny Book Pendant craft kits are available this month. The miniatures books could be used on necklaces or ear wires. The library will provide templates, book covers, jump rings and a mini sewing kit. Crafters will have to provide mod podge, scissors, scrap paper, paint brush or sponge and any optional items.
Kits can be picked up at the front desk at the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library. Supplies are limited.
The Lyons Read Book Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 4:45-6:15 p.m. by phone or online. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for February.
Each library branch will award one lucky person a gift bag in celebration of Library Lover’s Month. To enter, sign up at the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library through Feb. 28.
Patrons can also enter by sharing photos of their completed craft on social media using the hashtag #iacplgrabbags. Enter only once.
The tickets for the sign-ups will be at the main desk by each branch. Winners will be chosen Tuesday, March 2.
