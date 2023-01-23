CLINTON - The Clinton Public Library, along with other RiverShare libraries, has stopped collecting fines for overdue materials.
This policy will help remove economic barriers that may have once discouraged people to checkout library materials, particularly those in low income households.
“The process of going fine-free started in April 2019 when our library board voted to not charge overdue fines for children’s materials. Our Library Board then voted to eliminate fines for Young Adults and to begin automatic renewal in 2022. We have made great progress to include all regular materials in 2023 as fine free. Our library is your tax dollars at work, so there isn’t a need to charge any fines,” said Clinton Public Library Director Susan Mesecher.
National library trends recorded by the American Library Association show that libraries that have gone “fine free” in recent years have seen an increase in library use, which is the impact staff hope to see at the Clinton Public Library.
“By going fine free, we hope to welcome back patrons who couldn’t check out library items because they had too many overdue fines or were worried to check out items because they may accrue fines. Our main goal as a library is for more people to use our resources, which this policy encourages,” said Mesecher.
All checked out library materials will still have due dates and individuals will eventually be charged if items aren’t returned. Patrons who return technology items late, such as wifi hotspots and Fitbits, will still be charged an overdue fee due to the demand and cost of these items.
The Clinton Public Library is a part of the RiverShare Library consortium. Area libraries in this group share items to expand each library’s lending capacities. The RiverShare Library system includes the following libraries: Bettendorf Public Library, Clinton Community College Library, Clinton Public Library, Davenport Public Library, LeClaire Community Library, Muscatine Community College Library, Musser Public Library, Scott County College Library, and Scott County Library System.
