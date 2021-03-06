March is National Flour Month! There are many types of flours and they are a basic ingredient when baking, a thickener in sauces, and the list goes on. One of the ways to celebrate this month is to try a new recipe using flour. Grab & Go bags available at the library will include three recipes and a 2-pound bag of flour. You will need to provide all other ingredients and equipment. Grab bags can be picked up near the front desk at the Clinton Public Library and Lyons Branch Library. Supplies are limited and are available until gone.
#52 STORIES.
Saturday, March 6, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon. The #52stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, a blog, voice or video recording. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52 Stories project. We have contactless meetings by phone or computer. Please call 563-242-5355 for details. Meetings are held the first Saturday of the month.
LYONS READ BOOK CLUB.
Join us on Wednesday, March 24, from 4:45-6:15 p.m. for the Lyons Read Book Club. This book club is relaxed with fun conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This will be a contactless meeting using your phone or computer. Please call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.
MINDFUL TEEN: FROM SURVIVING TO THRIVING IN A BUSY WORLD.
The Clinton Public Library is teaming up with the Iowa State University Clinton County Extension and Outreach. Grades 7 to 12 are welcome. This is an engaging six-session series about practical strategies to manage stress, difficult emotions, and help improve overall well-being, relationships, and performance in school, sports, the arts, and other daily activities. The sessions are Thursdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. from April 1 to May 6. Book and Journal included. Sign up by April 1. Register at https://bit.ly/3bTGMXZ
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE.
The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on the lower level of the library. Please practice social distancing.
LIBRARY HOURS.
The main library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lyons Branch is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are returning items, please use our book drop at our Eighth Avenue South location for books or media drop for non-book items.
