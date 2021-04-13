SLEEP SACHETS GRAB & GO BAG
Make your own sleep sachet. This is simple to make and may help you achieve a peaceful sleep. This grab & go bag will include two organza bags, lavender, chamomile, and rosemary. You will need to provide a small bowl and measuring cup or spoon. You may pick up grab bags by the front desk of the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library. Supplies are limited and are available until gone.
POP-UP STORYTIME AT CLINTON PARK
Join us at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday April 14 and 28 at the Clinton Park (across from Prince of Peace School) for a Pop-Up Storytime with books, songs, and games.
THE VOTE IS THE EMBLEM OF OUR EQUALITY
Aug. 20, 2020 marked the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. In this program, historian Kathy Wilson investigates why women had to fight for decades to get the right to vote, why some were excluded from the national suffrage movement, and why we still struggle with women’s rights today. Please call 242-5355 or 242-8441 to register with your email address. You can also go to https://bit.ly/2PGrJK9 to register.
LYONS READ BOOK CLUB
Join us Wednesday, April 28 2021 from 4:45-6:15 p.m. for The Lyons Read Book Club. This book club is relaxed, with conversations about books and authors. We each read our own book and discuss it with our group. This will be a contactless meeting using your phone or computer. Please call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for April.
LIBRARY HOURS
The main library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Lyons Branch is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you are returning items, please use the book drop at our Eighth Avenue South location for books or media drop for non-book items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.