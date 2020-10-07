CLINTON — The Clinton Public Library will be closed Oct. 15 for staff development and will reopen Oct. 16.
LIBRARY HOURS: The main library hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. The main floor is available for browsing and checking out items. Computer appointments on the main floor are available during open hours for a limited number of computers. The Children’s floor is available for browsing by 45-minute appointments, starting on the top of the hour. Call 243-5436 or email childrens@clintonpubliclibrary.us to reserve your time slot. If you are returning items, please use the book drop or media drop for non-book items.
LYONS BRANCH: The Lyons Branch is open by appointment. Call 242-5355 Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make your appointment to visit.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOKSTORE: The Friends of the Library Underground Bookstore is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located on the lower level of the library. Please practice social distancing.
MARKET MUSIC RESCHEDULED: On Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., join us at Four Square Park in the Lyons district for Travis Hosette. Bring your kids, lawn chairs, and coolers (or maybe some hot drinks) and enjoy some great music while still social distancing, shop the Farmer’s Market or just relax and enjoy the scene. The event is free.
CRAFTERNOON PICKUP: This Halloween inspired votive is a spooky little treat to decorate your home. The instructions and all supplies except colored pencils, markers, tape or glue will be in this grab and go bag. This craft is available starting Friday, Oct. 16. You may pick up grab bags by the front desk at the Clinton Public Library or the Lyons Branch Library.
Supplies are limited and the bags are available until gone.
LYONS READS BOOK CLUB: The book club meets Oct. 28 from 4:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The club is relaxed and has conversations about books and authors. Members read their own books and discuss them with the group. This will be a contactless meeting using your computer or phone. Call 242-5355 for details and to register for our first book discussion since February.
52 STORIES PROJECT: The #52stories genealogy project provides the inspiration you need to write down one story every week for a year. You can do this in a handwritten journal, a blog, or voice or video recordings. During this meeting we will chat about what we are doing with our own #52 Stories project. We will have contactless meetings by phone or computer to provide inspiration and fellowship. The meeting will be Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon. Please call Lyons Branch at 242-5355 for details and to register for contactless meetings.
