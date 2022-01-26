CLINTON — As the Clinton Fire Department plans for several retirements in the coming years, the Clinton City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to allow Clinton’s fire chief to pursue a $1.6 million federal grant to hire six additional firefighters for three years.
Under the approved action, Clinton Fire Chief Joel Atkinson will apply for the funding through the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program, which if granted would take the department from its current 45-member roster to 51. The federal program makes $560 million available under the Fiscal Year 2021 SAFER Program, which includes $360 million appropriated as part of the FY 2021 Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act and an additional $200 million appropriated by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Atkinson said the city will not have to come up with matching funds. A document provided to the Clinton City Council providing details about the grant states the Federal Emergency Management Agency has waived the cost share and minimum budget requirements for local governments because of the burden the COVID-19 pandemic has had on municipal budgets and existing first responder personnel. The city would have to pay for the new hires’ training and gear.
Atkinson told the City Council at its Jan. 11 Committee of the Whole meeting that the increase in staffing will allow each shift to have 16 firefighters. The current staffing levels allow for four firefighters at Central and Chancy fire stations, two firefighters at Lyons station and one battalion chief to oversee all three stations. The increase in staffing will improve the firefighter staffing levels at the Lyons Fire Station by providing four firefighters, he said.
The goal is to increase the number of days the department has three ambulances staffed within the City of Clinton. An increase in staffing will help the department meet OSHA staffing requirements for interior structural firefighting, National Fire Protection Association 1710 recommendations and maintain its Insurance Service Office ISO classification, according to council documents.
It also will help the department as it prepares for its future, Atkinson said.
“We have nine guys over 50 years old where the retirement age is 55,” he said. “We need to get people in succession planning and get some people in here trained to help with that also.”
SAFER award announcements will start to be made at the beginning of summer 2022 and with all grant winners announced no later than Sept. 30, 2022. If the city is awarded the three-year grant it must maintain staffing levels at 51 firefighters throughout the three years. After that, the goal is to increase ambulance revenue by staffing three ambulances to cover the cost of the firefighters after the grant cycle is completed.
