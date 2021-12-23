CLINTON — Due to repairs, the railroad crossing at Second Avenue South and South First Street will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Please contact the City of Clinton Engineering Department at 244-3423 with any questions.
Sharon K. Hundley, 76, of Camanche passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral Services are being planned with the assistance of the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes.
