CLINTON — Mediacom Communications named Clinton resident William Lackermann as its “Area Operations Employee of the Year” during recent ceremonies held with corporate leaders.
Lackermann was recognized for excellence in customer service and for earning high performance marks as a senior-level broadband specialist. He works with area residential and business customers connected to Mediacom’s high-speed internet service. He has been a Mediacom employee for 10 years.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,000 people, including 1,300 Iowans. Lackermann was among 120 employees recognized for service achievements over the past year. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.
