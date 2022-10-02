CLINTON – Clinton resident and 2009 Clinton High School graduate Allen Younts has transferred from Ascentra’s Bettendorf branch to take over as branch manager of the South 14th Street branch in Clinton.
“I grew up in Clinton and have lived here for the majority of my life,” Younts said. “It is important to me to build relationships and help people attain their financial goals in my own back yard.”
He started working for Ascentra in May 2017. In his last position, he was the branch manager of Ascentra’s Grant Street branch in downtown Bettendorf.
“He is truly passionate about helping others and would always be the first to say ‘I can’ if a member needed assistance with their accounts, finances or even with a broken-down vehicle in the parking lot,” said Kally Sachleben, assistant branch manager at the Grant Street branch in Bettendorf.
In Clinton, his responsibilities are to oversee all aspects of operations at South 14th including staff, promotions, maintaining a professional environment and ensuring exceptional service to all members of the credit union.
Younts is a certified credit union financial counselor. This means that he is equipped with expert skills to assist and empower members to improve their financial well-being through controlled living expenses; retirement and personal financial preparedness; and managing finances during difficult times.
“Over the years Allen has been a prime example of ‘People Helping People’,” said Linda Andry, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “He is the perfect person for this position because of his skills and connection to the Clinton community. I have no doubt that Allen will be a valued resource for our Clinton membership.”
South 14th’s previous branch manager, Kristin Wright, took another position within Ascentra as a home equity specialist at the same location and will continue to serve members with their home equity needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.