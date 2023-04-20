CLINTON - The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities will host a showcase event to celebrate the completion of its yearlong partnership with the City of Clinton.
The partnership between the University of Iowa program and the eastern Iowa community included the work of more than 100 University of Iowa students, who completed 20 projects on behalf of the city.
The partnership began in summer 2022 with the creation of the mural “Keep You Sewing” on the side of a downtown business. During the fall and spring semesters, university classes focused on addressing issues identified by Clinton administrators, ranging from improving bicycle access to youth substance abuse prevention, and from a stormwater utility study to a housing needs assessment.
The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities brings University of Iowa students to communities across the state to collaborate with local leaders on real-world projects. Since 2009, the program has offered essential, energizing, and applicable learning experiences to graduate and upper-level undergraduate students, while simultaneously providing valuable services to communities.
Each year, IISC selects new partners through a competitive process. Clinton was chosen based on the depth and breadth of the projects it offered, and the commitment of the city’s leadership team to the process.
The May 4 showcase event begins at 3 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 Third St., where students will present their research and designs. At 5 p.m., there is a celebratory reception at the Rusty Barrel Lounge, 224 Fifth Ave South, featuring remarks from Amanda Thein, Dean of the Graduate College of the University of Iowa, and Matt Brooke, Clinton's city administrator.
The event is free and open to all. Residents of Clinton are especially encouraged to attend. Registration is appreciated at https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8kAACzDQfjM5UKa
For questions regarding the event or the 2022-2023 partnership between the City of Clinton and IISC, contact Jennifer New at Jennifer-new@uiowa.edu or by phone at (319) 325-4034.
