CLINTON — What started as a Facebook group has blossomed into an entire community coming together to clean up Clinton.
New members are joining daily and people are asking how they can help. Last weekend, dozens of posts were made in the group showing families cleaning up the city that they love.
Now with an international film crew coming into town, Ashley Lemon, who started the movement, says she wants everyone to help clean up to show off the city to the world, despite the forecast calling for light snow.
“Dress warm,” Lemon told the Clinton Herald. “This weekend we are doing Ace Hardware before the film crew comes in. They will come in on Monday and will be in town for three days. Come Saturday to Ace Hardware at 1 o’clock for the cleanup.”
Next week, O’Donnell’s Ace Hardware, in conjunction with a film crew, will highlight the city and talk with people about the local fire department. This stems from an accident at Clinton’s Archer Daniels Midland plant last year that claimed the life of Clinton Fire Lt. Eric Hosette, and injured firefighter Adam Cain. The store manager of the hardware store, David Larsen, wrote in a press release that he wanted everyone to show solidarity and support to the Clinton Fire Department by putting a red light on outside their houses.
This prompted Lemon to rally the volunteers in her Facebook group to go on a mass clean-up mission to make the city litter free for the cameras.
“Volunteer your time,” Lemon said. “Let’s make Clinton look good on this because that shows Clinton, Iowa. That film crew, whatever they record, we can’t make edits. I can’t make them fuzzy out some trash they see blowing down the street. We have to do what we can before then.”
Looking back at last weekend, people across Clinton had perfect weather to clean up the city. They went to Springdale Drive and picked up trash in that area, among other places. Lemon says people who could not help with the cleanup efforts stopped by and provided volunteers with water, just to help any way that they could.
With so many around town pitching in, Lemon says she would like to see city officials give some of their time to the effort as well. She says she thinks it will be a great way to bridge the city together.
“Just volunteer,” Lemon said. “Volunteer their time and come meet the community. The biggest thing sometimes with city officials, is they need to get to meet the community. They do, but coming out to this would be great. It would show that even the city officials are helping.”
Lemon says some areas of Clinton need trash cans. She mentioned a pavilion area downtown, where people gather, is missing one. Without a garbage can, she says people do not have a place to throw away their trash.
As her Facebook group continues to grow, Lemon is now looking ahead to what they can do when the fall and winter roll around. Also, she is seeking to become a non-profit business since many businesses want to donate to her cause. Lemon says she still cannot believe the response of the people in Clinton as they support the cause.
“I love my town. I love living here. There are a lot of things that need help that we need to work on as a community. But like I said, we are the city. If it wasn’t for us there would be no city. So, it’s up to us to make the change,” Lemon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.