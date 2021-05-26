CLINTON — Though it looked for ways to accommodate families that want more tickets for Sunday’s Clinton High School graduation, the Clinton School Board couldn’t find a solution that wouldn’t present its own problems.
Families that want more than the allotted four tickets to their student’s graduation should contact other families that aren’t using all their tickets, the school board decided Monday.
The Clinton School District is restricting the number of people at graduation for health and safety reasons. Limiting guests to four per graduate puts Yourd gymnasium at about 33% capacity, said Superintendent Gary DeLacy, a much higher percentage than other districts in the state are allowing.
Davenport is allowing six tickets per graduate, said DeLacy, and North Scott is allowing eight, but they have larger venues and, therefore, smaller percentages.
DeLacy said he’s always sought the advice of Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen when recommending policies to the school board during the pandemic. Cullen suggested 30% capacity with masks, he said.
Cullen would probably prefer fewer people at an indoor graduation now that the Iowa Legislature won’t allow schools to require masks, DeLacy said. Especially since most students are unvaccinated.
“She totally disagrees with some of the decisions that have been made this past week,” said DeLacy.
Some school employees aren’t comfortable with the new Iowa law either. “We lost a bus driver because of the Governor’s decision,” DeLacy said.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has become political, DeLacy said. The state of Iowa has made mask requirements illegal for schools, cities and counties, and the Iowa Department of Public Health suggested that schools leave mask use to the discretion of parents.
The IDPH revised its COVID-19 guidance for schools May 14, recommending that COVID-19-positive and symptomatic children be excluded from school, but suggesting that exposed children no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask use.
When schools have a positive case, parents should be given information about the exposure to COVID-19 and make their own decisions regarding risk, IDPH said. “While we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage,” IDPH said.
“We’ve got some students this year that have been severely affected by COVID,” DeLacy said. People can’t say it’s not affecting kids, he said.
Out of 26 million cases of COVID nationwide for which age-specific data is available, 12.3% were under the age of 18, according to the CDC. Out of 466,000 COVID deaths for which age is known, 397 or 0.1%, were under the age of 18.
Flu deaths of children have ranged from 37 to 188 since 2004 when the CDC began collecting data. During the 2009 H1N1 pandemic, from April 2009 to September 2010, 358 flu deaths in children were reported to CDC.
The CDC estimates that flu viruses kill fewer than 50,000 people a year. The 2019 flu season was particularly hard on children. In August 2020, the CDC reported that 188 children died during the 2019-2020 flu season, about 0.5% of total flu deaths.
The risk of complications for healthy children is higher for flu compared to COVID-19, the CDC says. However, infants and children with underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for both flu and COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially told vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, but it recently revised the recommendation, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
Perhaps the district could give additional tickets to families that have been vaccinated, since they won’t pose a health risk to those around them, Board President Mike House suggested.
The District can’t legally ask people who aren’t wearing masks if they’ve been vaccinated, DeLacy said.
“We can’t be policing this forever,” board member Missy Sullivan Pope said. People have to be honest and know that their decisions have consequences, she said.
Board member Eric Gettes wondered if the district could provide a place that families could go to request additional tickets or to offer extra ones. The high school considered that, said Clinton High School Principal JR Kuch, but the staff would have been tasked with deciding how to award the extra tickets fairly.
The district will live stream the graduation, and the board discussed allowing additional tickets for watching the graduation live streamed at Vernon Cook Theater. But school officials would have to police people to make sure they entered the theater and not the gym, board members said.
Last year whole families could attend, Sullivan-Pope noted, because each graduate scheduled a private time for graduation to isolate from others. But students didn’t feel they were together for their milestone day, DeLacy said.
“I think we’re doing what we can do,” said DeLacy. The district is trying to balance health issues with the desire to celebrate graduation, he said.
Graduates will be 3 feet apart, per CDC guidelines, said Kuch. The district considered having graduation outside to allow more people with proper distancing, but the cost of creating an outdoor venue was about $6,000.
And the district would have had to find a way to protect the turf field, said DeLacy. “You move it outside, you’ve got all these issues too.”
Board member Scott Bengtson suggested the district “stay the course.” Plans have been made, graduation is Sunday and any other option will have its own problem, he said.
