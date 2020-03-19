CLINTON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in light of the directions given by the federal government and the State of Iowa, Rotary Club of Clinton has canceled all meetings through the month of April.
The actual length of the suspension of meetings will depend on the course of the virus, and the date for resuming regular meetings may need to be extended, said Club President Brian Wright by email Thursday.
The board of directors for the Club will meet Monday to discuss what other actions may need to be taken.
The Club will keep its membership informed through direct emails, the Club’s Facebook page and the Club’s web site, rotaryclubofclinton.com, Wright said.
