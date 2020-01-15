CLINTON — An agreement between Rivermont Collegiate of Bettendorf and Confucius International Education Group will allow international students to return to Clinton’s New Six Arts Campus in the fall.
CIEG opened Pangaea International Academy at the former Ashford University Campus on North Bluff Boulevard in 2018, but without Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification, Pangaea couldn’t issue I-20 forms, certificates of eligibility for nonimmigrant student status.
Prospective international students use the forms to apply for visas to enter the United States.
SEVP certification also authorizes the institution to enroll these international students after they enter the United States.
Pangaea was waiting for SEVP certification so it could issue I-20s, said Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy. Clinton issued the I-20s for the first year, but students in the U.S. on a public school I-20 are allowed only 12 months of academic classes.
Because Pangaea is a private school, students could attend four years with an I-20 issued by Pangaea, but the school hadn’t received certification after more than a year.
With the 12-month limit, students who attended Pangaea last fall couldn’t attend another year there, so those students were sent to Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf.
Rivermont has SEVP certification and can issue I-20s. Students will be able to attend four years because Rivermont is a private, not a public, school.
Rather than continue to wait for SEVP certification and disrupt the education of international students on the Pangaea campus, CIEG became a second campus for Rivermont.
“Basically they’ve made a business decision to say we can no longer wait,” DeLacy said. “So they decided to enter a relationship with Rivermont who has already been approved.
“They’ve kind of become a joint entity, so really Rivermont’s going to do the operating,” DeLacy said. “They will issue I-20s. They will contract out with Clinton High School.”
International students will be able to attend class on the New Six Arts Campus under the new agreement which will now be called Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus.
The majority of the academic classes for the international students must be on the Rivermont Pangaea campus, DeLacy said. If students have seven class periods a day, at least four must be at Pangaea. The other three can take place at Clinton High School.
Clinton Community School District will bill the students for whatever fraction of the tuition reflects the hours they spend at Clinton High School, DeLacy said. Pangaea students will also be eligible to participate in CHS extra-curricular activities.
Rivermont is an established school, DeLacy said. “They have a history of the students who have graduated.” Those numbers are important to parents thinking about sending their children to U.S. schools, so being part of Rivermont makes recruiting easier for Pangaea.
“They’re looking at it from a marketing standpoint,” DeLacy said. “That kind of brings some stability.”
Two major motivations drove the final decision, DeLacy told the school board Monday: The apparent reality that approval for Pangaea is indefinitely on hold and the proven track record of graduates at Rivermont as a major recruiting tool.
The district is contracted with CIEG through the end of this year, said DeLacy, but the new contract next year will be with Rivermont because Rivermont will be handling operations.
In a press release last month, Rivermont said the new Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus in Clinton boasts the best science, technology, engineering and mathematics facilities in the state of Iowa. Ashford University invested more than $30 million in the campus before liquidating the asset several years ago.
Rivermont is consistently recognized as the No. 1 school for STEM in the state, the school said. It ranks No. 1 on the Iowa AP Index and is among the top 7% of all schools in the United States.
“The Clinton campus represents a unique partnership between an independent school, a public school and a U.S. and foreign-owned education group,” Rivermont said in announcing the agreement with Pangaea.
