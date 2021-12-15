CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday approved all items under new business on a 6-0 vote. School Board Member Mike Pelham was absent.
The following are action items approved by the school board with background information on the action items.
New Business
• Motion to award the used bus bid to Hoglund Bus Company in the amount of $57,000.
The district is in need of a used bus to replace an existing bus that was taken out of service due to rust. It was estimated the cost to fix the old was about $15,000.
• Motion to approve the proposal from Triple ‘R’ Driving School, LLC, beginning in the spring of 2022 for driver education program services.
The district has contracted with Gateway Driver Education School (Jeff Lakin) for many years. Mr. Lakin will be retiring. The district has received a proposal from Triple ‘R’ Driving School to continue services for students.
• Motion to authorize the district’s administration to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $669,560 for open enrolled out students not included in the district’s previous year’s certified enrollment count.
• Motion to authorize the district’s administration to submit a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a modified supplemental amount of $12,168 related to the English Language Learner program for students who have exceeded five years of weighted funding in the fall 2021 certified enrollment headcount.
Each year, the state allows schools to apply for on-time funding. This includes open enrolled out students who were not on the count from last year in the amount of $669,560 and Limited English Proficient students in the amount of $12,168. The district is applying for a total of $681,728.
• Motion to approve the request for additional allowable growth for excess costs of limited English proficient/English language learning programs in the amount of $131,839 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The district can request additional allowable growth for excess costs of limited English proficient/English language learner programs. For the Clinton School District, this amounts to $131,839 for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
• Motion to approve change order number four in the amount of $23,760.67 to be deducted from the $750,000 original contingency.
An original contingency of $750,000 was established as part of the total construction budget. The net change order of $23,760.67 will be deducted from the contingency.
• Motion to approve change order number five in the amount of $61,116.50 to be deducted from the $279,500 over excavation allowance.
An original over excavation allowance was established in the amount of $279,500 as part of the total construction budget. The net change order of $61,116.50 will be deducted from the allowance.
• Motion to approve donation of $1,300 from the Kyle Ketelsen fundraiser to be used at Clinton High School for voice lessons.
A $1,300 donation was received from the Kyle Ketelsen fundraiser to be used at Clinton High School for voice lessons.
• Motion to approve the request of a waiver for physical education to the Iowa Department of Education during the 2022-2023 school year.
Within the state general accreditation standards for high school education, all physically able students are required to participate in the program for a minimum of one-eighth unit during each semester they are enrolled, which equates to 900 minutes a semester. To maintain the flexibility for class options and scheduling, it is necessary to request a waiver. The waiver request will recommend students take P.E. every day for one semester totaling 4,230 minutes. The request must be done annually to the state and requires school board approval.
