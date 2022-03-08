CLINTON – In light of $1,000 teacher-retention bonuses announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session, the Clinton School Board on Monday night voted to give bonuses to other district staff.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy is concerned that several classifications of staff had been excluded from receiving Reynolds’ $1,000 bonus, including instructional coaches, librarians, social workers, nurses, counselors, building trades instructors, and part-time teachers.
“I found out not all teachers are the same, according to the governor,” DeLacy said in regard to Reynolds’ efforts to promote the retention of teachers with $1,000 bonuses for their work during the COVID pandemic.
In total, about $36,000 would be needed to accomplish the inclusion of positions in the Clinton district that were not covered under Reynolds’ bonus plan. The money would come from ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, funds.
“I just think for morale reasons, it’s the right thing to do,” DeLacy said.
The motion carried with a vote of 6-0.
DeLacy will be in Des Moines this week as part of a Clinton County legislative push and will meet with Reynolds to discuss the problem of teacher retention.
The board also approved a bid to repair the west side of Clinton High School’s roof, which was damaged by the derecho that swept through Clinton in August 2020. The board approved a $185,450 bid by Economy Roofing & Insulating, located in Bettendorf.
The board also recognized Bluff Elementary School special education consultant Melissa Phillips with the Gold Key Award. Bluff Principal Kristi Cooley expressed how she greatly appreciates Phillips and all she’s done during the 15 years Phillips has worked in the district.
Juliana Clark, Clinton High School sophomore and 2022’s Miss Eastern Iowa’s Outstanding Teen, gave a presentation to the board about her upcoming initiative to help food pantries with money she plans to raise.
The board also acknowledged recent achievements within the school district. These include the success of Whittier Elementary School’s first Computer Science Night on Feb. 24, the first school-wide reward earned by Jefferson Elementary School’s students for good behavior, and the fourth-grade team at Whittier Elementary that won the Battle of the Books.
