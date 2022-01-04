CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday approved a board policy in relation to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine or testing mandate.
The school board voted 4-1 Monday to approve the second reading of board policy 403.10. OSHA is requiring employers with 100 or more employees to put policies in place that require full vaccination against COVID-19, or weekly testing and use of face coverings, the board agenda states.
Under the OSHA standard, an employee may choose not to be vaccinated but must test weekly and wear a mask 100% of the time while at work. A person is considered fully vaccinated under the OSHA standard if they have received two doses of a two-dose regimen or one-dose of a one dose regimen, with 14 days elapsing since the last dose.
Board members Tarron Borgeson, Andy Fergurson, Jenny Green and Mike House voted in favor of approving the second reading. Board member Jennifer Austin voted against the measure. Board members Mike Pelham and Ann Reed were absent.
Prior to taking action to approve the second reading, the board voted 5-0 to suspend the first reading of the OSHA employee vaccination policy.
“We normally have two readings and we normally have a month in between,” Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said at Monday’s school board meeting. “But given the timeline that this has to be enacted, I would recommend that we suspend the first reading which is that first action and then we’ll move into the actual action item.”
Fergurson voiced concerns with implementation of the policy. Fergurson is vaccinated and a pro-vaccine person but an anti-mandate person, he said. He also expressed concern with acting before a decision is handed down by the United States Supreme Court.
Fergurson asked whether there is a legal defense against potential fines if they voted not to implement the policy.
That is a risky proposition, School Board Attorney James Bruhn said. He does not recommend that, he added.
“I would think you would be in a very, very poor legal position on that,” Bruhn said. “I mean you maybe could attack the statute like it’s being attacked now. But that’s going to be a very uncertain battle and very expensive. And you could end up in a situation where OSHA comes back and says you haven’t enacted, you’ve repeated the violation, now here’s another fine. You repeated it. Here’s another fine. So you’re in the six figures.”
If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling some time next week and puts an injunction back in place, any policy adopted by the school board will be put on hold until the final ruling, Bruhn said. In the meantime, the district had a Jan. 10 deadline to approve a policy. Citations can be issued starting Feb. 9, he confirmed.
Austin raised concerns about the testing component of the policy. She asked if there will be on-site testing for teachers and whether the tests will be free.
This will be decided by the administrative team and bounced off the school board about how to do that, DeLacy said. DeLacy noted concerns about testing availability and implications the district will experience due to the policy. There will be potential expense with tracking required by the policy, DeLacy said.
“There’s going to be man hours that we’re not going to be compensated for,” DeLacy said. “But the bottom line is I don’t think I’ve got a choice either. If I don’t do it, those fines are so significant.”
DeLacy stressed he is always there to protect the district. They need to follow the law to protect the district, he believes.
The district is going to do their best to make this as easy as possible for staff, Clinton School Board President Mike House said. Implementation of the policy was essential to give the administration time to prepare, he added.
