CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday night approved certified employee changes that include:
Hiring
• Amy Peropat as Clinton Middle School Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher.
• Elizabeth Gosztola as CMS band teacher.
• Peyton Reese as Whittier first-grade teacher.
• Kyle Cunningham as Clinton High School assistant baseball coach.
• Rebecca Milum as CMS science teacher.
Resignations
• Patrick Scully as CMS math teacher, TLC BLT coordinator, TLC PLC leader, Builders Club adviser and Co-Yearbook adviser, effective June 7.
• Hannah Hansen as Whittier instructional coach for literacy, effective June 7.
• Emily Determan as Eagle Heights transitional kindergarten teacher, effective June 7.
• Laurel Thiessen as Eagle Heights TLC PLC leader.
• Tanya Van Lancker as Eagle Heights TLC PLC leader.
• Erica Felkey as Eagle Heights TLC BLT coordinator and PLC leader.
• Robin Housenga as Bluff TLC BLT coordinator.
• Amber Griswold as CHS head volleyball coach.
• Lexee Brooks as CHS assistant cheer coach.
• Tracy Ebensberger as CHS Dungeons and Dragons Club adviser.
• Andrew Weber as CMS vocal music teacher and assistant drama director, effective June 7.
• McKinzie Bark as Eagle Heights second-grade teacher, effective June 7.
Retirements
• Mary Outzen as Jefferson Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher, effective June 7.
• Laurie Reafsnider as CHS paraeducator, effective June 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.