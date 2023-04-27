clinton high school logo

CLINTON — The Clinton School Board on Monday night approved certified employee changes that include:

Hiring

• Amy Peropat as Clinton Middle School Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher.

• Elizabeth Gosztola as CMS band teacher.

• Peyton Reese as Whittier first-grade teacher.

• Kyle Cunningham as Clinton High School assistant baseball coach.

• Rebecca Milum as CMS science teacher.

Resignations

• Patrick Scully as CMS math teacher, TLC BLT coordinator, TLC PLC leader, Builders Club adviser and Co-Yearbook adviser, effective June 7.

• Hannah Hansen as Whittier instructional coach for literacy, effective June 7.

• Emily Determan as Eagle Heights transitional kindergarten teacher, effective June 7.

• Laurel Thiessen as Eagle Heights TLC PLC leader.

• Tanya Van Lancker as Eagle Heights TLC PLC leader.

• Erica Felkey as Eagle Heights TLC BLT coordinator and PLC leader.

• Robin Housenga as Bluff TLC BLT coordinator.

• Amber Griswold as CHS head volleyball coach.

• Lexee Brooks as CHS assistant cheer coach.

• Tracy Ebensberger as CHS Dungeons and Dragons Club adviser.

• Andrew Weber as CMS vocal music teacher and assistant drama director, effective June 7.

• McKinzie Bark as Eagle Heights second-grade teacher, effective June 7.

Retirements

• Mary Outzen as Jefferson Instructional Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher, effective June 7.

• Laurie Reafsnider as CHS paraeducator, effective June 6.

