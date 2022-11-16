CLINTON – The Clinton School Board on Monday elected its board leadership for the next year.
By uncontested nomination, Mike House will remain board president and Jenny Green will hold the position of vice president. The oath of office was administered by Cindy McAleer, who was reappointed Clinton School Board secretary and treasurer for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.
McAleer reported the high school renovation project is currently 39% complete during her financial report, which was followed by a motion to award a bid to REW Services Corporation of Des Moines in the amount of $140,555 to be paid with ESSER funds. The company will complete required asbestos abatement that must be done prior to the demolition of the 103-year-old building. Estimated to be a six-week project in itself, the abatement will tentatively occur early in 2023.
Gold Key Recognition for November was awarded to Clinton Middle School Information Technology Technician Russell Kuberski and CMS IT Paraprofessional Michell Harvilla.
“I just feel incredibly humbled and extremely blessed,” Harvilla said. “I love my job, I love the kids, and I just love coming to work every day.”
The board also expressed pride in the Therapeutic Classroom Team that presented at the Iowa BEST Conference last month regarding the successes and challenges experienced during the first year of the classroom’s grant application; the Jefferson community, Applebee’s and the Jefferson PTA that raised over $1,000 during a recent Jefferson Night at Applebee’s; Whittier students, families, PTA and staff who raised $6,537 during a recent change drive to support funding educational experiences; Eagle Heights students who were self-directed role models as part of the Capturing Kids Hearts program; Bluff staff, students, and families who participated in the Math and Literacy Night; Eagle Heights for hosting an Adventure Day that gave students the opportunity to connect with representatives from ADM and LyondellBasell; Clinton High School freshman Haylee House, who was selected for State OPUS Choir; and junior Liz Kelly, who was selected for All-State Orchestra.
Resignations approved included that of Shannon Ryman, After School Program clerical assistant at the Administration Center; Dylan Schneeberger, Clinton High School head softball coach; Sheena Sullivan, Medicaid liaison at the Administration Center; Chelsea Witt, Clinton High School paraeducator; Stephanie Mullalley, Clinton Middle School paraeducator and Spanish translator; Jessica Craio, Clinton Middle School paraeducator; Faith Fletcher, Eagle Heights Elementary School paraeducator; Kirsten Engelkens, Zion Preschool paraeducator; and Chindy Rasche, Clinton Middle School Tennis club adviser.
Contracts approved for new hires included those for Dylan Schneeberger as Clinton High School head girls wrestling coach, Eric Spittler as Clinton High School assistant girls wrestling coach, Alexander Torres as Clinton High School head girls soccer coach, Victoria Breeded as Clinton High School food service kitchen helper, Madison Adkins as Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator, and Matthew Snodgrass as guest bus driver.
The next scheduled meeting is a Committee of the Whole session at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Clinton Administration Center, followed by a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Dec 12 at the Clinton Administration Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.