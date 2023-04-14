CLINTON - Over her objections, Clinton School District bus driver Holly Haubrich’s employment was terminated Monday night by the Clinton School Board.
The vote, which was unanimous, was taken based on reports that she had repeatedly used her cell phone while driving the bus, and at times had not used her turn signals when necessary and skipped wearing her seat belt.
“In February, Miss Haubrich was given a letter of reprimand for using her cell phone while driving," Clinton School Board President Mike House told the board. "Again on March 6, March 9, March 21, and March 24, she was observed on her cell phone. She was also observed not using turn signals on March 6, March 7 and 24, and she was observed not wearing her seat belt on March 9 and March 24.”
House also said Haubrich was suspended without pay on March 31.
Cindy Bark, who identified herself as a friend of Haubrich, had requested to speak in defense of Haubrich. She stated that Haubrich is not an unsafe driver and that forgetting to put on your seat belt is a common human error.
Bark began to speak about the District’s policies on the matter and employee concerns but was reminded by House that comments needed to remain focused on the agenda item at hand.
Haubrich, visibly upset, then stood before the board and told them she hadn’t been allowed to see a video taken as evidence of what she was being accused of.
She began to speak about another bus driver that she said has committed criminal offenses without their employment being terminated. House reminded her as well that comments needed to remain focused on the issue at hand and her own actions.
Haubrich stated that she had never received a verbal warning and that the written warning was the only one she had received.
When asked if she’d reviewed the policy on cell phone use after receiving the written warning, Haubrich said she had.
“I never once talked on my phone while I was driving,” Haubrich said. “When your boss is telling you to call, and then your policy says different, who do you listen to?”
District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said that he had watched the video.
“The law is, just so the board knows, you can only be on your cell phone if you are pulled off the traveling portion of the road," DeLacy said.
Clinton School Board member Andy Fergurson asked present legal representation if there was any concern for wrongful termination and received the response that there was not. Fergurson then explained to Haubrich that the board’s responsibility is to the best interests of the district.
Following the termination of Haubrich’s employment, a 7.33% total package increase for bus drivers and monitors in the 2023-2024 school year was approved. DeLacy stated they have to try to be competitive since this is an area in which there is a significant personnel shortage.
Incentives to attract and retain employees that are currently offered were approved to be extended for another year, giving $800 to certified staff, administrators and 12-month employees, $500 to classified nine-month employees except Clinton Middle and High School special education paraeducators, and $1,500 for Clinton Middle and High School special education paraeducators for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Existing staff secretaries received a 7.37% total package increase, paraeducators a 7.67% total package increase, and food service workers a 7.67% total package increase. Non-union employees were given a 6.02% total package increase and administrators, supervisors, and at-risk coordinators a 3.41% total package increase for the coming year.
Plant Services Director Paul Dotterweich was named recipient of Gold Key Recognition for April.
“He is the most organized person that I have ever seen,” District Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer said. “Very solution-focused. I never hear him say we can’t do that.”
Other employee changes approved are as follows:
Hired
• Thomas Lassalette as CHS Instruction Strategist I: Mild/Moderate teacher
• Skyler Rodriguez as seasonal summer groundskeeper
• Seth Dotterweich as baseball/softball groundskeeper
• Rachel Borque as substitute bus driver
• Tim Lindquist as Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator
• Cathy Marx as temporary CMS track coach
• Bryson Peters as CHS assistant boys tennis coach
• Paul Kissack as CHS assistant boys tennis coach
• Eric Spittler as CMS track coach
• Donica Vonderohe as CHS assistant drama director
• Kimberly Kenworthy as Bluff Elementary School Instructional Strategist II: BD/LD teacher
• Paige Suessmith as Eagle Heights Elementary School fourth grade teacher
Resignations
• John Dunning as CMS band director and Jazz Band director, effective June 7
• Alexandra Nigh as CMS paraeducator
• Madison Adkins as Jefferson Elementary School paraeducator
• Arviana Miles as Eagle Heights After School Program site coordinator
Retirement
• Mary Ruddy as Whittier Elementary Food Service assistant cook, effective June 6
