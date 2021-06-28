CLINTON — The Clinton School District broke ground Monday for the new high school. The $62 million project will, in phases, replace most of the high school campus with new construction.
Nearly $39 million for the project comes from the sale of bonds. Voters approved the bond issue by 75% in a March 2020 election.
Additional funding comes from a one-cent sales tax and Physical Plant and Equipment Levy funds.
The project will include a new three-story academic building, a new career and technical education center and fine arts wing and the renovation of historic Yourd Gymnasium.
Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects and Engineers are architects for the project. Tricon Construction of Dubuque won the construction contract, though the $61.8 million bid was $8 million over the original District budget of $53 million for the construction portion of the project.
The school district found additional funding for parts of the project and downgraded parts of the plan to make budget.
The City of Clinton agreed to close part of Eighth Avenue South in front of the school during construction and to consider permanent closure of part of the street.
Superintendent Gary DeLacy, School Board President Mike House, Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and Clinton High School Principal JR Kuch were among those who thanked the community for its dedication to create a new space for Clinton students.
The District expects the project to be completed by spring 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.