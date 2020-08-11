CLINTON — The windstorm that blew through Clinton on Monday is causing the Clinton School District to delay the start of school.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the Clinton Herald on Tuesday afternoon that because of the power outage, students’ first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 19. The initial school start date had been set for Monday, Aug. 17.
DeLacy said teachers will report to the district on Friday, Aug. 14.
