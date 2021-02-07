CLINTON — Forced to offer all students the option of attending class in person all the time, the Clinton Community School District Board of Directors approved a change in the school calendar to make the transition.
The Iowa legislature passed a bill Jan. 29 mandating that all Iowa school districts offer 100% in-person schooling to every student.
"We have a pretty unique hybrid schedule," Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the school board Wednesday. Fourth and fifth grades were moved to the middle school and high school buildings to create smaller classrooms and allow social distancing.
That created a shortage of space for middle school and high school students. To compensate, those students attend in person every other day and work online during alternate days.
"All those classrooms are displaced," said DeLacy. "All those middle school and high school teachers were displaced to other parts of the building, because of that. So, it's not as easy for us to snap our fingers and say everybody come tomorrow."
DeLacy suggested that three days off scheduled for March 10-12 be moved to Feb. 15-17 so teachers and staff can move their classrooms back to their normal locations.
"That means we're going to continue with hybrid until Friday, Feb. 10," DeLacy said. All students will be in physical classrooms beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, unless their parents opt for online learning.
Parents still have to the option to have their children online, DeLacy said.
By state mandate, the District must offer 100% in-person and 100% online options. The District doesn't have the resources to offer hybrid in addition to 100% in-person and 100% online, DeLacy said.
Students will attend school March 10-12, which had been designated on the previous school calendar as days off, a cushion to make up days missed due to snow or COVID.
Transportation will have to be revamped when the district transitions back to full-time school, DeLacy said. With more students to pick up, drivers may run a little later on their routes. Elementary students who are moving back to elementary buildings may be on different buses.
Lunch routines will also have to changed, DeLacy said. "We're still going to try to maximize social distancing as much as we can," he said, but it's going to be difficult with all of the students in the building. "That's why they were in a hybrid."
The District will continue to require face coverings in all buildings and will continue sanitation and social distancing as much as possible, DeLacy said.
Parents are allowed to opt out of in-person classes for their children, but often they don't understand how difficult online learning can be, Director of Learning and Collaboration Wes Golden said.
Kindergarten through eighth grades use Ingenuity online learning. The high school uses APEX. The District has to pay for those services for students who use the online option, so it doesn't want students starting online and then dropping out.
The District is allowed a two-week grace period, but after that, it has to pay for the students to use online learning for an entire semester, Golden said.
For that reason, the District requires that parents commit to an entire semester when enrolling students in the online program, Golden said.
Students can't start in the middle of a program, so students who begin 100% online this month will not end their semester until June. Parents need to know that before committing to that option. Golden said.
Parents also need to understand that the online curriculum requires 5-7 hours a day to complete. The District will suggests that parents talk to school principals if they think they may want to use the online option to see if it's the right course for their family.
More than 470 students were enrolled in the online program at the beginning of the year, Golden said, but that number is now around 120.
Though moving to 100% in-person classes will be difficult with coronavirus regulations, a survey of parents of high school students found that 67% wanted their children in school, DeLacy said.
Board member Missy Sullivan-Pope said she wasn't surprised. Many parents have said they want their children in class on site.
Teachers who have to move their classrooms, and custodial and other staff members who help in the move, will be paid for their time, DeLacy said. Teachers who aren't affected by the transition will have Feb. 15-17 off.
Teachers who are unaffected but want to help with the move should contact their principals to be approved and paid for their time, said Chief Financial Officer Cindy McAleer.
"Obviously, it's outside of the contract," said DeLacy, but the district will use federal funds related to COVID to pay the cost of the transition to 100% in-person schooling.
The District plans to keep the smaller class sizes it created for social distancing at the elementary level, said DeLacy, and that won't be a problem in buildings that have four sections for each grade level.
Whittier Elementary, however has only three sections for each grade. It may have to use other rooms, such as the art room, for classes, DeLacy said.
"Social distancing is going to be almost non-existent in some regards," said High School Principal JR Kuch. The high school staff is getting creative. They may use the swimming pool balcony as a classroom, he said.
The small gym and classrooms could add space for lunchtime, Kuch said. "That will be a probability of high-volume quarantines," Kuch said. Extended periods of time with masks off and close proximity to others results in more positive test results, he said.
The pandemic is not over, said DeLacy. He fears people will think everything is back to normal because students are back in school.
Board member Eric Gettes said he would have preferred to have all staff vaccinated before returning all students to school in person.
The school district will have 100 doses of vaccine Wednesday, DeLacy said. He's prioritized staff members who are over the age of 61 and those who deal with students who can't mask for the shots.
DeLacy would like everyone to have one dose of the vaccine in the next couple of weeks, he said, but that will depend on supplies.
Chairman Mike House noted that data suggests that the virus doesn't spread a lot in schools. That may be because of preventative measures schools have taken, but perhaps that's a good sign.
The Centers for Disease Control says that while fewer children have been sick with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can be infected with coronavirus, can get sick with COVID-19 and can spread the virus to others.
Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all, the CDC says. However, some children can become severely ill and require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they might die.
DeLacy spoke with teachers via Zoom following the school board meeting and published the new Return-to-Learn plan online Wednesday night. "I'm sure tomorrow we'll be getting a lot of questions," DeLacy said.
