Clinton School District moves school start again
CLINTON — The windstorm that blew through Clinton on Monday is causing the Clinton School District to delay the start of school for a second time.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy told the Clinton Herald on Tuesday afternoon that because of the power outage, students’ first day of school would be Wednesday, Aug. 19. On Thursday, the district announced the first day of school will be Thursday, Aug. 20. The initial school start date had been set for Monday, Aug. 17.
DeLacy said teachers now will report to the district Monday, Aug. 17.
