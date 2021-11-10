CLINTON — The Clinton Community School District, in cooperation with local health providers, will offer vaccinations against COVID-19 to students age 5 or older at school.
The vaccinations are voluntary, and the decision to vaccinate is up to each family, the District said on its website. "This is an opportunity for students who are at this age to be fully vaccinated before the Christmas break."
First doses will be offered Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. at Whittier Elementary School and at 2 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary.
Vaccines will be given Friday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Eagle Heights Elementary School and at 2 p.m. at Bluff Elementary School.
The second doses are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 9-10, the District said.
The District will send email with more information from the school nurses to each family. The email will include a consent form, the District said.
Clinton Middle School will soon announce details for vaccinations for sixth-graders who are 11 years old, the District said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.